WWE Confirms Crown Jewel Press Conference For Tomorrow
November 3, 2022 | Posted by
WWE has confirmed that there will be a press conference to hype Crown Jewel tomorrow morning. The event will stream at 10:05 AM ET on Youtube, Facebook and Tiktok from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. PWInsider notes that those expected to be there include Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai.
BREAKING: The #WWECrownJewel Press Conference will stream live tomorrow at 10:05 AM ET/7:05 AM PT on YouTube, Facebook and TikTok. pic.twitter.com/b4qkKmZ70h
— WWE (@WWE) November 3, 2022
