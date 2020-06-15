WWE Confirms Edge Injury at Backlash, Says He Underwent Surgery

WWE has now confirmed that Edge was injured at Backlash and has undergone surgery. The company announced on Monday that the WWE Hall of Famer did as reported, Edge suffered a torn tricep during the match. He has undergone surgery and is rehabbing at home.

Edge suffered torn triceps in The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever

The Rated-R Superstar faced Randy Orton in a grueling test of in-ring skills at WWE Backlash. Both competitors were pushed to the brink, but The Viper prevailed over his former friend in the highly intense match.

