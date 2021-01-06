WWE Confirms Fight Pit Match Pulled From Tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil, Timothy Thatcher Injured

– As previously reported, it appeared that the scheduled Fight Pit match between Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher for tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil match is being pulled due to a suspected injury for Thatcher or Ciampa. WWE has now released a video where NXT General Manager William Regal confirmed that Thatcher “suffered a minor injury while training” for tonight’s match.

As a result of the injury, Regal stated that Thatcher will be unable to compete, and the match will not move forward as previously scheduled. However, he reassured fans that the Fight Pit match will still be held at a later date. He stated, “As soon as Mr. Thatcher heals, he and Tommaso Ciampa will sort out their differences in the Fight Pit.”

You can view the clip below. Tonight’s NXT New Year’s Evil will be broadcast live on the USA Network. The event will be held at the Capitol Wrestling Center.