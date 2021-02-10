wrestling / News

WWE Confirms Johnny Gargano is Out Of Action, Austin Theory vs. KUSHIDA Set For Tonight

February 10, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
As we previously reported, Austin Theory claimed that Johnny Gargano would not be defending the NXT North American Championship at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day due to injury. WWE has confirmed that Gargano is “out of action” and announced Theory would face KUSHIDA on tonight’s episode. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae
* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma
* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher
* Austin Theory vs. KUSHIDA
* Cameron Grimes returns

