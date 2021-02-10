WWE Confirms Johnny Gargano is Out Of Action, Austin Theory vs. KUSHIDA Set For Tonight

As we previously reported, Austin Theory claimed that Johnny Gargano would not be defending the NXT North American Championship at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day due to injury. WWE has confirmed that Gargano is “out of action” and announced Theory would face KUSHIDA on tonight’s episode. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma

* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher

* Austin Theory vs. KUSHIDA

* Cameron Grimes returns