wrestling / News
WWE Confirms Johnny Gargano is Out Of Action, Austin Theory vs. KUSHIDA Set For Tonight
As we previously reported, Austin Theory claimed that Johnny Gargano would not be defending the NXT North American Championship at NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day due to injury. WWE has confirmed that Gargano is “out of action” and announced Theory would face KUSHIDA on tonight’s episode. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae
* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: MSK vs. Legado del Fantasma
* Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semifinals: Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher
* Austin Theory vs. KUSHIDA
* Cameron Grimes returns
After announcing an injury sustained by @JohnnyGargano, @austintheory1 will battle @KUSHIDA_0904 TONIGHT on #WWENXT! https://t.co/43DLH1pCw7 pic.twitter.com/t1Vb8xxmlk
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 10, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Nia Jax on ‘My Hole’ Line Trending on Social Media, Receives Offer From Bidet Company, More Superstars React to Spot
- Backstage Details On Wrestlers Who Were Pulled From Royal Rumble Match
- Scorpio Sky On Growing Up A Chris Jericho Fan, Wrestling Jericho For AEW Title, SCU Being First AEW Tag Team Champs
- Dustin Rhodes Shares Message to Fans to Send Their Prayers to Terry Funk