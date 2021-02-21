WWE Confirms Keith Lee Off Elimination Chamber, Fatal 4-Way Set for Kickoff Show

– WWE has confirmed earlier reports that Keith Lee has been scratched from the US title Triple Threat Match at tonight’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event. According to an announcement on Twitter from Sarah Schreiber, Lee is unable to compete due to injuries he sustained at the hands of Bobby Lashley.

Instead, there will be a Fatal 4-Way match on the Kickoff Show. The winner will take Lee’s slot in the scheduled US title match against champ Bobby Lashley and Matt Riddle.

The Fatal 4-Way match will feature John Morrison vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet, vs. Elias. The Kickoff show will start at 6:00 Pm EST. The main card will begin at 7:00 pm EST on the WWE Network. You can check out the video announcement from Sarah Schreiber below: