wrestling / News
WWE Confirms Keith Lee Off Elimination Chamber, Fatal 4-Way Set for Kickoff Show
– WWE has confirmed earlier reports that Keith Lee has been scratched from the US title Triple Threat Match at tonight’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event. According to an announcement on Twitter from Sarah Schreiber, Lee is unable to compete due to injuries he sustained at the hands of Bobby Lashley.
Instead, there will be a Fatal 4-Way match on the Kickoff Show. The winner will take Lee’s slot in the scheduled US title match against champ Bobby Lashley and Matt Riddle.
The Fatal 4-Way match will feature John Morrison vs. Mustafa Ali vs. Ricochet, vs. Elias. The Kickoff show will start at 6:00 Pm EST. The main card will begin at 7:00 pm EST on the WWE Network. You can check out the video announcement from Sarah Schreiber below:
BREAKING: @RealKeithLee is unable to compete tonight due to injuries sustained at the hands of @fightbobby.
Now, @TheRealMorrison, @AliWWE, @KingRicochet and @IAmEliasWWE will battle on #WWEChamber Kickoff to decide who joins Lashley and @SuperKingOfBros in the #USTitle Match! pic.twitter.com/tWYH6vg3mr
— WWE (@WWE) February 21, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Edge Does Opening For Hockey Night In Canada, Wears Brodie Lee Tribute Shirt
- Former WWE Game Writer On What Went Wrong With WWE 2K20
- Chris Jericho Reacts To WWE Segment About Kevin Owens Turning On Friends
- Brian Gewirtz On The Rock Getting Booed With Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon’s Stance On John Cena Heel Turn