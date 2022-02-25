wrestling / News
WWE Confirms Main Event For Night 2 of Wrestlemania 38
WWE has confirmed that the Champion vs. Champion match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will headline night two of Wrestlemania 38. That will take place Sunday, April 3 in Dallas. Reigns is the Universal Champion and Lesnar is the WWE Champion. The match is for both titles, with a “winner takes all” stipulation. Here’s the updated card:
Night One (April 2):
* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
Night Two (April 3):
* Winner Takes All: Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Champion)
Unassigned Matches:
* RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair
BREAKING NEWS: @WWERomanReigns and @BrockLesnar's Title for Title, Winner Take All Match is officially slated for #WrestleMania Sunday. https://t.co/4SOnuMKdxQ pic.twitter.com/2HquXyjMk5
— WWE (@WWE) February 25, 2022