WWE Confirms Main Event For Night 2 of Wrestlemania 38

February 25, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE WrestleMania 38 - Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Image Credit: WWE

WWE has confirmed that the Champion vs. Champion match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will headline night two of Wrestlemania 38. That will take place Sunday, April 3 in Dallas. Reigns is the Universal Champion and Lesnar is the WWE Champion. The match is for both titles, with a “winner takes all” stipulation. Here’s the updated card:

Night One (April 2):
* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Night Two (April 3):
* Winner Takes All: Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Champion)

Unassigned Matches:
* RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

