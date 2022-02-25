WWE Confirms Main Event For Night 2 of Wrestlemania 38

WWE has confirmed that the Champion vs. Champion match between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar will headline night two of Wrestlemania 38. That will take place Sunday, April 3 in Dallas. Reigns is the Universal Champion and Lesnar is the WWE Champion. The match is for both titles, with a “winner takes all” stipulation. Here’s the updated card:

Night One (April 2):

* Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Night Two (April 3):

* Winner Takes All: Brock Lesnar (WWE Champion) vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Champion)

Unassigned Matches:

* RAW Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair