WWE Confirms Major Event At Last Night’s NXT Tapings (SPOILERS)

As we previously reported, The Undisputed Era became three-time NXT tag team champions at last night’s NXT TV taping, defeating the Street Profits in the night’s final match. WWE have confirmed the title change in a post on their official website:

Major news from NXT tapings (CAUTION: SPOILERS)

Undisputed ERA’s Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly defeated The Street Profits to win the NXT Tag Team Championship at Thursday night’s NXT tapings at Full Sail Live in Orlando, Fla.

Watch NXT in the coming weeks to see how Undisputed ERA prevailed over Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford.

