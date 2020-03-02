WWE Confirms Matt Hardy’s Contract is Done, Pays Tribute To Him

WWE has confirmed that Matt Hardy’s contract has expired, but with more than the usual short statement of fact and “future endeavors.” WWE.com has posted an article confirming that Hardy is done with WWE for now and paying tribute to his career in the company (along with said future endeavor line).

You can see the full statement below. Hardy explained in a statement last night that he wants to test the waters of free agency while he has time left in his career, and that he is certain he will return to WWE at some point which he called his “home.”