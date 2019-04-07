WWE Confirms Next Mae Young Classic Tournament

– It looks like the Mae Young Classic tournament will be returning to the WWE later this year. A video surfaced on Twitter showing WWE inviting Croatian-German wrestler Wesna for the third Mae Young Classic later this summer. You can check out that footage below. Wesna was close to retirement before she was offered the spot in the tournament.

Wesna was born in Croatian but raised in Germany. She’s a 21-year wrestling veteran, having worked with German Wrestling Federation, PROGRESS, and SHIMMER.