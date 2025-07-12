wrestling / News
WWE Confirms NXT Heatwave For August 24, Same Date As AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
July 12, 2025
WWE has confirmed that NXT Heatwave will happen on August 24, the same date as AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door in London. The announcement was made during tonight’s Great American Bash event. It happens at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts.
WWE has been counter-programming AEW with more frequency as of late. AEW is currently running All In: Texas, while NXT ran Great American Bash during the first couple of hours of that event. They will also run Saturday Night’s Main Event tonight. When previously asked about it, AEW President Tony Khan said that he is going to focus on his own product and making it the best it can be.
