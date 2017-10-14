WWE Confirms Recent Tryouts Including Madison Rayne

– WWE.com has a new article providing a list of recently athletes who tried out for the company at the WWE Performance Center. Not only does the article confirm Madison Rayne, but the tryouts of Karen Q, Karleena Gore, Alexis Kelly and Natalia Markova.

Other names include:

– 7-ft boxer Taishan Dong

– Trish McNair (trained by the Dudley Boyz)

– Weslye Saunders (NFL free agent, played for Colts and Steelers)

– Football player Mandel Dixon

– 6’8″ and 300 lb football player Edward Ard

– Munraj Sahota (son of Stampede Wrestling’s The Great Gama Singh)

– Harpreet Singh (“The Punjabi Lion” Robo from New England independent scene; competed for Chaotic Wrestling)

– Victor Ortiz (grandson of Puerto Rican wrestler El Vikingo)

– Jeremy Latour (Canadian national wrestling champion)

Former offensive lineman Jesse Somsel (played with Minnesota Vikings and the Arena Football League’s Cleveland Gladiators)

– Alex Rohde (competes for Pacific Coast Wrestling and Future Stars of Wrestling as Alexander Hammerstone)

– Johnathan Hatch (NJCAA All-American at Southwestern Oregon and is a former Greco-Roman State Champion).

– Football player Bill Vavau (6’4″, 300-lb who played with the Utah State Aggies)

– Shykeera Booker (23-year-old Crossfit Athlete)

– 6-foot-5, 240-pound Jeremiah Mullinax (tight end for Western Michigan University)

– Undefeated boxer Logan Holler (8-0 pro record, on a Division I equestrian team at South Carolina University)

– John Washington (competes on independent scene as Owen Travers, studied at House of Truth Wrestling School)

– Australian rugby player Daniel Vidot, played wing in Australia’s National Rugby League.

– Independent wrestler Darley Desamot (trained at New England Pro Wrestling Academy)

– Bodybuilder William Bradley (6-foot-4, 235-pound veteran of the U.S. Navy)

– College football player Jeremiah Jones (280-pound, played at University of Northern Michigan before stints in the Arena Football League and the Canadian Football League)

– US Marine veteran John Hartley (trained under Brian Kendrick, getting his second tryout)

– 6-foot-4, 235-pound rugby player Sean Dawkins (two-time provincial wrestling champion in Ontario)

– Matt Knotts (trained by the Dudley Boyz, played football at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and has experience in powerlifting)

– Jarrell McKinney (linebacker and defensive end at Western Michigan University)

– Fitness and bikini model Federica Pezzulla

– Matt Hannan (known as Matthew Justice, trained by JT Lightning)

– Leroy Gordon (former police officer, 2nd WWE tryout, competed in IWA Mid-South)

– Haleem Ramdoum (independent wrestler GT Vega)

– Marilyn “Mikki” Bailey (26-year-old model from Dallas)

– Raquel Dyer (independent wrestler Lea Nox)

– 6-foot-4, 240-pound bodybuilder Ryan Meehan

– Third-generation luchador Hijo del Medico Asesino