wrestling / News

WWE Confirms Ridge Holland Suffered Broken Nose At Day 1

January 1, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Ridge Holland WWE NXT

As we noted earlier tonight, Ridge Holland suffered what appeared to be a broken nose during his match on the WWE Day 1 Kickoff show. Ricochet came down on Holland’s face with his boot, immediately bloodying the nose and forcing him to be removed from the match. In a post on Twitter, WWE confirmed the nose was indeed broken.

