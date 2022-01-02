wrestling / News
WWE Confirms Ridge Holland Suffered Broken Nose At Day 1
January 1, 2022 | Posted by
As we noted earlier tonight, Ridge Holland suffered what appeared to be a broken nose during his match on the WWE Day 1 Kickoff show. Ricochet came down on Holland’s face with his boot, immediately bloodying the nose and forcing him to be removed from the match. In a post on Twitter, WWE confirmed the nose was indeed broken.
INJURY UPDATE: @RidgeWWE suffered a broken nose in his match tonight at #WWEDay1. pic.twitter.com/aseu3taTwG
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More Wrestlers & AEW Talents React to Tony Khan & Big Swole’s Comments
- Lio Rush Says He’s ‘Pissed’ After Tony Khan Responds To Big Swole’s AEW Exit Comments
- Big Swole Says She Left AEW Due to a Lack of Structure & Diversity, Tony Khan Responds
- WWE Reportedly Made Last Minute Change To Toni Storm’s Schedule Prior To Her Exit