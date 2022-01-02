WWE Confirms Ridge Holland Suffered Broken Nose At Day 1

As we noted earlier tonight, Ridge Holland suffered what appeared to be a broken nose during his match on the WWE Day 1 Kickoff show. Ricochet came down on Holland’s face with his boot, immediately bloodying the nose and forcing him to be removed from the match. In a post on Twitter, WWE confirmed the nose was indeed broken.

INJURY UPDATE: @RidgeWWE suffered a broken nose in his match tonight at #WWEDay1. pic.twitter.com/aseu3taTwG — WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022