wrestling / News
WWE Confirms Roman Reigns’ New Contract, Reigns Comments
– WWE has confirmed reports that Roman Reigns has signed a new multi-year contract with the company. After the report hit earlier in the week, the company announced on Thursday that Reigns has signed on.
The full announcement reads:
The Big Dog is here to stay. Roman Reigns has signed a new multi-year contract with WWE.
Reigns is one of WWE’s most decorated Superstars, having held the WWE, Universal, Intercontinental, United States and Tag Team Championships during his career. Earlier this year, Reigns won the first-ever WWE Moment ESPY after his return to the ring from battling leukemia.
Reigns commented on the news via Twitter, posting:
.@WWE is my home.
The @WWEUniverse is family.
And I got plentttttty of big fights left. 🤙🏽 https://t.co/en19WJwUtl
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 15, 2019
