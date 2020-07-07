WWE Confirms Eye for an Eye Match Rules at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, One Opponent Must Lose an Eye

– Was it something I said? As previously reported, WWE announced an Eye for an Eye Match between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins as The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. On last night’s Raw, Mysterio announced that he would pull out Seth Rollins’ eye with his own hands. WWE has now confirmed the bizarre rules for the match. Straight from the official WWE website, a winner between Rollins and Mysterio “Can only be determined by extracting the opponent’s eye.”

