wrestling / News
WWE Confirms Eye for an Eye Match Rules at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, One Opponent Must Lose an Eye
– Was it something I said? As previously reported, WWE announced an Eye for an Eye Match between Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins as The Horror Show at Extreme Rules. On last night’s Raw, Mysterio announced that he would pull out Seth Rollins’ eye with his own hands. WWE has now confirmed the bizarre rules for the match. Straight from the official WWE website, a winner between Rollins and Mysterio “Can only be determined by extracting the opponent’s eye.”
It looks like both Superstars will want to keep their eyes peeled for this one. You can view the full announcement below:
Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins – Eye for an Eye Match
The Horror Show at Extreme Rules added a new level of terror as Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins will meet in an Eye for an Eye Match. Mysterio teamed with Kevin Owens to defeat Rollins & Murphy for the right to choose the gory stipulation where a winner can only be determined by extracting the opponent’s eye.
The Monday Night Messiah has tormented the legendary luchador for months and nearly ended Mysterio’s career with a gruesome attack on his eye. With his career in jeopardy, the iconic Superstar watched as his son Dominik got involved to defend his father’s honor, but Dominik found himself in Rollins’ sights as well. With Rollins attempting to replicate the same brutal ocular assault on Dominik, Mysterio promised to get “an eye for an eye” from the devious Superstar.
Can Mysterio achieve the ruthless justice he craves, or will Rollins finish the barbaric attack that set this match in motion?
Don’t miss The Horror Show at Extreme Rules, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network, Sunday, July 19, at 7 ET/4 PT!
More Trending Stories
- Conrad Thompson Disappointed That Undertaker Pulling Out Of Starrcast Was Included In The Last Ride
- Mick Foley Says He Resented Hell in a Cell Match For Years, Recalls People Being Surprised He Was Hurt in Matches
- Becky Lynch on The Original Idea to Give Up Raw Women’s Title After Becoming Pregnant, That Raw Being an ‘Emotional Day’
- Matt Riddle’s Accuser Posts Photo Of Them Together From 2019