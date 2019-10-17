wrestling / News
WWE Now Confirms Seth Rollins Out of Team Hogan vs. Team Flair Match at Crown Jewel, AOP Drafted to Raw
October 17, 2019 | Posted by
– As previously reported, it was rumored that Seth Rollins would likely be removed from the scheduled Team Hogan vs. Team Flair five-on-five match for WWE Crown Jewel 2019. Rollins was previously set to serve as team captain for Team Hogan at the event. WWE Now has confirmed that Universal champ Seth Rollins is now out of the match since he’s set to face Bray Wyatt in a Falls Count Anywhere match at the event.
– The new video also confirmed that the Authors of Pain (AOP – Akam and Rezar) are now officially part of the Raw roster. That new WWE Now video is available below. Previously, AOP expressed frustration that they weren’t drafted this week and said they were ready to take out their post-WWE Draft aggression.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard Says Vince McMahon Told Mike Adamle and Taz to Walk Off ECW Commentary in 2008
- Booker T Says Big E. Can Be a Big Star, Says He Could See Big E. Take on Brock Lesnar
- Renee Young Lashes Out At Troll on WWE Backstage: ‘I Got All That Fox Money’
- CM Punk Jokes About His Own Firing In Response To Eric Bischoff’s WWE Exit