wrestling / News
WWE Confirms Start Time For This Year’s Royal Rumble
December 6, 2024 | Posted by
In the press release to announce the venue for the January 31 Smackdown, WWE confirmed the start time for the 2025 Royal Rumble. The show will start at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT. It happens on February 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage Details on Ryan Nemeth’s Complaint Against AEW, Incident With CM Punk
- Tommy Dreamer Thinks WWE NXT Is Relying Too Heavily on Finishes With Interference
- Eric Bischoff Explains the Lesson He Taught Ridge Holland and Trick Williams
- Maven Says Steroids Were Not To Blame For Chris Benoit Tragedy, Says Benoit’s Crimes Are ‘Unforgivable’