WWE Confirms Start Time For This Year’s Royal Rumble

December 6, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Image Credit: WWE

In the press release to announce the venue for the January 31 Smackdown, WWE confirmed the start time for the 2025 Royal Rumble. The show will start at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT. It happens on February 1 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

