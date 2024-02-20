wrestling / News
WWE Confirms Start Times For Elimination Chamber
February 19, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has confirmed the start times for Saturday’s Elimination Chamber PPV in Perth, Australia. The company confirmed the start times for the show in various regions across the world due to the show taking place in Australia. The show will start at the following times in each listed time zone:
* Australian Western Standard Time: 6 PM
* Eastern Standard Time: 5 AM
* Central Standard Time: 4 AM
* Mountain Standard Time: 3 AM
* Pacific Standard Time: 2 AM
* Hawaiian Standard Time: 12 AM
Get ready for #WWEChamber this Saturday! Here's everything you need to know. 👀 pic.twitter.com/TrlcEHZNPG
— WWE (@WWE) February 20, 2024
