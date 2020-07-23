WWE Confirms Summerslam 2020 Will No Longer Take Place in Boston, New Location Still ‘Forthcoming’

– As many likely expected, WWE Summerslam 2020, and its related events, are no longer being held in Boston, Massachusetts. The event was previously scheduled for August 23 at the TD Garden. WWE confirmed the news today in an official statement, which you can read in full below.

While WWE has mainly been holding its recent shows and TV tapings at the WWE Performance Center, with some exceptions, Summerslam has not yet been confirmed for the WWE PC in Orlando, Florida. The move was forced by the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Per WWE, a new location for Summerslam 2020 is still “forthcoming”:

WWE STATEMENT In coordination with our local partners, government officials and TD Garden, WWE’s SummerSlam and related events will no longer take place in Boston. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. We are grateful to the city of Boston for their longstanding partnership and look forward to holding WWE events at TD Garden in the future. SummerSlam will stream live on Sunday, August 23 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and information regarding a new location for the event is forthcoming.

Previous reports have indicated that WWE is already planning for Summerslam to be held next month at the Performance Center, while those plans are not yet official.