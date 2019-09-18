WWE Confirms That Wild Card Rule Is Ending After Draft

Fightful reports that during Monday’s episode of RAW, Michael Cole confirmed on commentary that the Wild Card rule in WWE will be ending after the draft on October 11 and 14. This was repeated by Tom Phillips on last night’s episode of Smackdown.

The Wild Card rule was set up on May 6 by Vince McMahom, revealing that a set number of superstars could jump between brands on a given night. It was originally set to three, but increased to four after Lars Sullivan intimidated McMahon. They said that unauthorized brand jumps resulted in a penalty but this was never enforced when anywhere from five-eight stars would appear on opposite brands. The Wild card rule was never actually mentioned on TV again soon after.

It was criticized by fans and even wrestlers like Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.