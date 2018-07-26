WWE Confirms Toni Storm For the Mae Young Classic

– WWE has announced that Toni Storm will return for the 2018 Mae Young Classic. The company posted the following to WWE.com:

On the heels of challenging NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler last month in England, NXT UK Superstar Toni Storm is coming to rock the Mae Young Classic again.

As first reported by The Daily Mirror, Storm, a nine-year ring veteran from Australia, will return to the Classic for a second year. Storm made it to the Semifinals in the inaugural event, turning heads by earning three straight victories before falling to tournament winner Kairi Sane.

Storm’s mix of snap suplexes, British technical grappling and the odd bit of high-flying has taken her to championship heights around the world, with her most notable successes occurring in Japan and the United Kingdom.

Will the 22-year-old prodigy build upon her already-impressive resume by taking home the 2018 Mae Young Classic trophy? Find out when the international, 32-woman tournament returns to WWE Network later this summer, and stick with WWE.com for more Mae Young Classic updates in the upcoming weeks.