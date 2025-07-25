wrestling / News

WWE Confirms Tribute to Hulk Hogan For Tonight’s Smackdown, Updated Lineup

July 25, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

WWE has updated their lineup for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, confirming a tribute to Hulk Hogan.

The preview reads: “WWE will pay tribute to the legendary icon and WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, tonight on SmackDown at 8 ET/7 CT on USA.

Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Tag Team Championships: The Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. Andrade & Rey Fenix
* Alexa Bliss vs. Roxanne Perez
* WWE pays tribute to the late Hulk Hogan
* Cody Rhodes to address his street fight with John Cena at Summerslam
* Jelly Roll, Logan Paul, Drew McIntyre & Randy Orton to appear

