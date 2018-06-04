WWE News: WWE Confirms Undertaker At MSG, The Godfather Set For WWE Photo Shoot, Carmella Gets Special Entrance

– As we reported earlier today, Madison Square Garden is advertising that the Undertaker will appear at the July 7th WWE show at the venue. WWE has now confirmed the news on their official website.

The statement reads: “There will be a chill in the air in New York City on Saturday, July 7, when The Undertaker competes in Madison Square Garden as part of the WWE Live SummerSlam Heatwave Tour.

This will mark The Deadman’s first appearance in The World’s Most Famous Arena in eight years.

The Undertaker has waged many unforgettable battles at MSG, including his melee with Mankind at Survivor Series 1996, his WWE Championship clash against “Stone Cold” Steve Austin at SummerSlam 1998 and his collision with his brother Kane at WrestleMania XX as part of his legendary Streak.

To experience The Phenom live and in-person on July 7, get your tickets now at Ticketmaster.com.

– Carmella got a special ring introduction at live events this past weekend.

– The Godfather will appear in the next episode of WWE Photo Shoot, which airs tonight after RAW on the WWE Network.