WWE Confirms Worlds Collide 2020 Event For Royal Rumble Weekend, Replaces NXT TakeOver
– WWE officially confirmed Worlds Collide 2020 for Royal Rumble weekend. The event will take place on January 25, 2020, the night before the Royal Rumble. The event will feature NXT vs. NXT UK matches and replace NXT TakeOver, which has traditionally taken place the night before Royal Rumble.
From WWE:
Tickets for WWE Worlds Collide: NXT vs. NXT UK during Royal Rumble weekend in Houston available Dec. 6
On the eve of the 2020 Royal Rumble event, the stars of NXT and NXT UK will clash for brand supremacy at WWE Worlds Collide 2020.
The WWE Network special, taking place at Houston’s Toyota Center on Jan. 25, 2020, will feature Superstars like NXT Champion Adam Cole, WWE United Kingdom Champion WALTER, NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler, NXT UK Women’s Champion Kay Lee Ray, The Undisputed ERA, Imperium and more.
Tickets for this must-see event will be available at NXTTickets.com starting next Friday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. local time. Don’t miss your chance to see Worlds Collide live and in person during Royal Rumble weekend!
What will happen when @WWENXT battles @NXTUK? Worlds. Will. Collide. #WorldsCollide @ToyotaCenter Saturday, January 25th during #RoyalRumble weekend LIVE on @WWENetwork…
Tickets go on sale next Friday, December 6th at 10am CT at https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR! #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/EaxBTwYAfl
— Triple H (@TripleH) November 25, 2019
