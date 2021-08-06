wrestling / News

WWE Congratulates Gable Steveson On Stunning Olympic Gold Medal Win In Tokyo

August 6, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
Gable Steveson

Amateur wrestler Gable Steveson put together a stunning comeback to capture gold in the 125kg men’s freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics. Trailing by four points with just 10 seconds remaining, Steveson quickly rallied to ultimately score the improbable victory.

WWE took to Twitter to congratulate Steveson, who has openly expressed his interest in joining the company, on the incredible accomplishment.

Steveson previously appeared at NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver, and his brother, Bobby, is currently training at the WWE Performance Center.

Paul Heyman said in a recent interview with The Athletic that he could see Steveson becoming a household name and having a legendary career.

