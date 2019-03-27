WWE News: WWE Congratulates Jojo on Pregnancy, WrestleMania Social Media Marathon This Week, Stock Down

– WWE has congratulated Jojo Offerman following her announcement that she is expecting her first child. The announcement does not mention Offerman’s boyfriend Bray Wyatt, who was partially included in one of the pics from the announcement. It reads as follows:

JoJo announces pregnancy on Instagram

WWE ring announcer JoJo has been conspicuous by her absence the last few months, and she revealed why on social media Wednesday afternoon: She’s expecting. In an Instagram post that also included pictures of her baby bump, the former Total Divas star also revealed she will be having a son in June, and has decided to name him Knash. Check out the post below, and please join us in congratulating JoJo on her upcoming arrival!

– WWE’s stock closed at $84.87 on Wednesday, down $3.42 (3.87%) from the previous closing price. It dropped another $0.37 (0.44%) in after-hours trading following Vince McMahon selling $270 million in stock to help fund the XFL. The market as a whole was down 0.13% on the day.

– WWE has announced that the twenty best modern-day WrestleMania matches will stream on Friday via their Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels. The announcement notes:

WrestleMania is nearly here! Get in the mood for The Show of Shows with a livestream covering the 20 greatest WrestleMania modern-day bouts on Friday, March 29, at noon ET on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. The stream will feature 20 iconic matches from WrestleMania XIX to today. Relive your favorite matches featuring the likes of WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and Edge, and current Superstars like Seth Rollins, Triple H and Brock Lesnar.

Don’t miss the seven-plus-hour WrestleMania livestream on Friday, March 29 — starting at noon ET — on WWE’s official Facebook, Twitter and YouTube channels.