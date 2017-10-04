WWE Congratulates Mickie James on Native American Hall of Fame Induction

WWE has congratulated Mickie James on being inducted into the Native American Music Hall Of Fame. James’ induction was announced yesterday. The article on WWE.com reads:

Mickie James will be inducted into the Native American Music Awards (NAMA) Hall of Fame.

James, known for her country music background, is also incredibly proud of her Native American roots, even paying homage to them this year at WrestleMania 33. James, a Powhatan, will be inducted into the NAMA Hall of Fame during the 17th annual awards ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 14, at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, N.Y.

On top of being a six-time Women’s Champion, James is also a recording artist who has released two full-length albums and is widely known in the country music circuit. Her single, “Shooting Blanks,” was released last November and has been nominated by the Native American Music Awards for Song of the Year. In addition to being inducted into the Hall of Fame, Mickie will be performing live at the ceremony.

WWE.com congratulates James on this incredible honor.