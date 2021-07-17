wrestling

WWE Congratulates Sheamus on His Engagement

July 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As noted, WWE Superstar and US champion Sheamus announced his engagement to his longtime partner, Isabella Revilla, this week. WWE.com released the following article on the news and congratulated him:

Sheamus and Isabella Revilla announce engagement on Instagram

The Celtic Warrior is tying the knot, as Sheamus’ now-fiancé Isabella Revilla shared photos of the couple’s engagement.

The couple took a trip to Sheamus’ home country of Ireland, and Revilla noted she couldn’t have imagined “a more magical place to say YES.”

The United States Champion also received a nice shoutout for his choice of footwear, but we still wouldn’t tempt a Brogue Kick even in those Crocs.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

