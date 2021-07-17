wrestling
WWE Congratulates Sheamus on His Engagement
July 17, 2021
– As noted, WWE Superstar and US champion Sheamus announced his engagement to his longtime partner, Isabella Revilla, this week. WWE.com released the following article on the news and congratulated him:
Sheamus and Isabella Revilla announce engagement on Instagram
The Celtic Warrior is tying the knot, as Sheamus’ now-fiancé Isabella Revilla shared photos of the couple’s engagement.
The couple took a trip to Sheamus’ home country of Ireland, and Revilla noted she couldn’t have imagined “a more magical place to say YES.”
The United States Champion also received a nice shoutout for his choice of footwear, but we still wouldn’t tempt a Brogue Kick even in those Crocs.
Congratulations to the happy couple!