WWE Congratulates Stars For Taking Top Five Spots on PWI Women’s 100, Full List Revealed
WWE has congratulated their stars for taking the top five spots on the PWI Women’s 100. The WWE PR Twitter account tweeted out the cover that features Bayley (#1) and Sasha Banks (#5), while also noting that Becky Lynch, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair ranked at #2 through 4.
The full list of 100 is below as well, courtesy of Wrestling Inc. AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida is #6, followed by former Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard, former AEW Women’s Champion Riho, NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, and former World of Stardom Champion Mayu Iwatani:
1. Bayley
2. Becky Lynch
3. Asuka
4. Charlotte Flair
5. Sasha Banks
6. Hikaru Shida
7. Tessa Blanchard
8. Riho
9. Io Shirai
10. Mayu Iwatani
11. Rhea Ripley
12. Jordynne Grace
13. Shayna Baszler
14. Thunder Rosa
15. Kimber Lee
16. Nyla Rose
17. Taya Valkyrie
18. Kay Lee Ray
19. Kylie Rae
20. Nikki Cross
21. Kairi Sane
22. Britt Baker
23. Bianca Belair
24. Dakota Kai
25. Allysin Kay
26. Tegan Nox
27. Alexa Bliss
28. Momo Watanabe
29. Mercedes Martinez
30. Deonna Purrazzo
31. Ivelisse
32. Kris Statlander
33. Jessicka Havok
34. Candice LaRae
35. Lufisto
36. Mia Yim
37. Bea Priestley
38. Priscilla Kelly
39. Big Swole
40. Nicole Savoy
41. Faye Jackson
42. Rosemary
43. Lacey Evans
44. Su Yung
45. Toni Storm
46. Shotzi Blackheart
47. Jamie Hayter
48. Penelope Ford
49. Rhea O’Reilly
50. Laynie Luck
51. Amale
52. Millie McKenzie
53. Natalya
54. Giulia
55. Alexia Nicole
56. Sonya Deville
57. Peyton Royce
58. Allie Kat
59. Billie Kay
60. Kiera Hogan
61. Charli Evans
62. Shazza McKenzie
63. Naomi
64. Jinny
65. Utami Hayashis–ta
66. Ashley Vox
67. Tasha Steelz
68. Hiroyo Matsumoto
69. Nia Jax
70. Leyla Hirsch
71. Hyan
72. Solo Darling
73. Marcela
74. Maddison Miles
75. Delmi Exo
76. Lady Maravilla
77. Nicole Matthews
78. Syuri
79. Zoe Lucas
80. KC Spinelli
81. Davienne
82. Session Moth Martina
83. Indi Hartwell
84. Liv Morgan
85. Gisele Shaw
86. Trish Adora
87. Dani Luna
88. Lady Shani
89. Killer Kelly
90. Nina Samuels
91. Jessica Troy
92. Candy Lee
93. Jody Threat
94. Willow Nightingale
95. Veda Scott
96. Marti Belle
97. Heather Monroe
98. Hollidead
99. Elayna Black
100. Max The Impaler
Congratulations to the @WWE women earning the top 5 spots on the @OfficialPWI Women’s 100. @itsBayleyWWE @BeckyLynchWWE @WWEAsuka @MsCharlotteWWE @SashaBanksWWE #Raw #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/2vyqhgq2Xc
— WWE Public Relations (@WWEPR) December 1, 2020
