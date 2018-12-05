WWE & Conor’s Cure Donates $1.2 Million to The V Foundation

Stephanie McMahon posted the following, revealing that WWE & Conor’s Cure donated $1.2 Million to The V Foundation…

Today at the Jimmy V Classic, @WWE presented @TheVFoundation with a check for over $1.2M on behalf of @ConnorsCure, the biggest check to date bringing the total contribution since 2014 to nearly $3M! Thank you @WWEUniverse for your help in the fight against pediatric cancer! pic.twitter.com/QLUtkqWEBv

— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 5, 2018