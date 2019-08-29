WWE Considering Another Draft To Build Permanent RAW and Smackdown Rosters, Possible Plans For NXT as a Third Brand

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there have been ideas in WWE of another possible draft of some kind to build “permanent” RAW and Smackdown rosters, something that has been flux ever since the WWE introduced the “Wild Card” concept earlier this year. It was previously reported that WWE planned on going back to split rosters in October, while making a few tweaks, but not any major changes. Everything is currently being kept quiet. USA Network and FOX will be the first to be told once the plan has been decided.

There has been talks, with arguments on each side, about possibly putting NXT wrestlers on RAW to build their names before NXT moves to USA on September 18. On one hand, some say it could give them exposure before the big debut, while others say putting them on RAW could make them feel like secondary level names. There has been talk that Triple H’s dream to make NXT a third brand is finally happening, and now he has to play defense to keep Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn from interfering.