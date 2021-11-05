wrestling / News

WWE Considering Changes To Contracts Offered To New NXT Talent

November 5, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has been discussing changing what contracts are offered to new prospects signed to their NXT brand. It was noted that starting next year, the idea is that new talents, except the “top prospects”, will be given sixty-day trial contracts. This will allow WWE to gauge their progress and if they haven’t improved in that time, they won’t be signed to full-term deals.

