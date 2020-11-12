WWE Considering Changing Date of Wrestlemania 37

Wrestlemania is still up in the air due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and one of the things that might change could be the date. According to WrestleVotes, there has been “internal discussion” about moving the date from March 28, 2021 to either April 11 or April 18. WWE still wants to have fans at the event and the belief is that the more they can move the date out, the more it will help.

There has been internal discussions about moving the scheduled date of WrestleMania from 3/28 to 4/11 or even 4/18. The goal remains to have fans in attendance for the event. The thought process of moving back the show a few weeks only helps that out. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) November 12, 2020