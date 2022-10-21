WWE Considering Dropping More PPVs From Schedule, Bringing Back King of the Ring

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are rumors that WWE is considering several changes to its 2023 PPV schedule, which would include fewer gimmick-named shows. This would also include an annual PPV from the UK, in addition to two annual shows in Saudi Arabia.

WWE is also considering bringing back King of the Ring. The show would also include the Queen’s Crown tournament. KOTR was dropped as a PPV concept by Vince McMahon after it drew weak numbers in 2002. With guaranteed money from Peacock and PPV buys not meaning as much as they used to for WWE, it’s in play again.

This comes after news that WWE has reportedly dropped their Day 1 PPV, which was set for January 1.