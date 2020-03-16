wrestling / News

WWE Considering Holding Wrestlemania In Empty Venue

March 16, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE WrestleMania Mars press release

WWE has still not made a decision on whether or not to postpone Wrestlemania, which is scheduled to happen on April 5 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. As of now, it’s still scheduled to happen in spite of the Coronavirus outbreak, although Tampa officials are considering pulling the plug. A new report from TMZ suggests that WWE is even considering holding the event without a live audience.

A source said that the situation is ‘fluid’ and WWE are weighting their options. If the event had no fans, it would still air live on the WWE Network and PPV.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WrestleMania, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading