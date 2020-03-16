WWE Considering Holding Wrestlemania In Empty Venue

WWE has still not made a decision on whether or not to postpone Wrestlemania, which is scheduled to happen on April 5 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. As of now, it’s still scheduled to happen in spite of the Coronavirus outbreak, although Tampa officials are considering pulling the plug. A new report from TMZ suggests that WWE is even considering holding the event without a live audience.

A source said that the situation is ‘fluid’ and WWE are weighting their options. If the event had no fans, it would still air live on the WWE Network and PPV.