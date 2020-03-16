wrestling / News
WWE Considering Holding Wrestlemania In Empty Venue
March 16, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has still not made a decision on whether or not to postpone Wrestlemania, which is scheduled to happen on April 5 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. As of now, it’s still scheduled to happen in spite of the Coronavirus outbreak, although Tampa officials are considering pulling the plug. A new report from TMZ suggests that WWE is even considering holding the event without a live audience.
A source said that the situation is ‘fluid’ and WWE are weighting their options. If the event had no fans, it would still air live on the WWE Network and PPV.
More Trending Stories
- Tom Prichard Explains Why He’s Not a Huge Fan of Intergender Wrestling, His Issues With the Wrestling Style of AEW
- Sheamus Says Rusev Was Having a Lot of Fun With Lana & Lashley Storyline, Talks Friendship With Rusev
- Alexa Bliss Fires Back at Fan Who Drags Her Over Plastic Surgery
- Cody Says ‘We Shouldn’t Hold Back’ When Asked If There Will Be Audience At AEW Dynamite