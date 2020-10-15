WWE Looking At Options For ‘Worst Case Scenario’ Regarding Finn Balor’s Jaw Injury

Fightful Select reports that WWE is currently going over their options in regards to NXT Champion Finn Balor, whose jaw was broken in two places and had surgery to repair the damage.

According to the report, there have been pitches of possible stories for “worst case scenario situations”, which would likely be if Balor is not able to return any time soon. So far, however, nothing has been pitched regarding stripping him of the title. WWE is hoping to avoid that since they just had to do so with Karrion Kross.