WWE Reportedly Considering Los Angeles For Survivor Series 2024

WWE is reportedly considering Los Angeles’ new venue for Survivor Series 2024. The WrestleVotes Twitter account reports that the company has had “significant discussions” about bringing the 2024 iteration of the PPV to the new Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

It’s important of course to note that the company has not made an announcement about the November PPV, and “discussions” is not the same thing as having decided on the location. The report notes that November 30th is the current weekend being discussed, which also has not yet been confirmed.

The Intuit Dome is located across from SoFi Stadium and as the report notes is set to open on August 15th.