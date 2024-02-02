WWE Reportedly Considering Main Roster Move For Tiffany Stratton

According to a new report from PWInsider Elite (via Wrestling Inc), WWE has been considering moving Tiffany Stratton to the main roster in the near future after her appearance at the Royal Rumble. Those backstage in WWE were said to be happy with her performance. There are now pitches to bring her up to RAW or Smackdown, possibly as soon as this month.

It was also noted that Stratton is set to be backstage at tonight’s episode of Smackdown in Birmingham, AL. Thee’s no word on if she will appear on the show itself.

Stratton has been featured on NXT since her debut and is a former NXT Women’s Champion. She has, however, already worked dark matches with main roster talent and house shows. She also notably had a feud with Becky Lynch last year. She hasn’t wrestled on the brand since January 2, where she lost to Fallon Henley.