WWE Reportedly Considering Another Match For Elimination Chamber

Elimination Chamber takes place this Sunday, but WWE may not be done adding matches quite yet. Fightful Select reports that there are tentative plans to add a women’s tag team match to the PPV, which currently stands at four matches after Asuka vs. Lacey Evans was reportedly pulled from the show due to Evans’ pregnancy.

The site reports that the original plan was to have Naomi and Lana take on Shayna Baszler & Nia Jax for the latters’ WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, but that may no longer be the case due to Asuka being without an opponent and the creative direction regarding the Women’s Tag Team Titles on NXT.