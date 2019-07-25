WWE Considering New NXT Canada Brand, Santino Marella Could Coach

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE will hold a tryout from August 7-9 in Mississuaga, Ontario, Canada at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre, an arena that NXT held a show at last year.

There has been talk in WWE of setting up an NXT Canada brand and Santino Marella’s name has come up as being a part of it. The tryouts will be happening in his home city, but not in his gym. This could be the first time WWE has held tryouts in Canada, as Canadian athletes are usually brought in to Orlando.