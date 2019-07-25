wrestling / News
WWE Considering New NXT Canada Brand, Santino Marella Could Coach
July 25, 2019 | Posted by
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE will hold a tryout from August 7-9 in Mississuaga, Ontario, Canada at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre, an arena that NXT held a show at last year.
There has been talk in WWE of setting up an NXT Canada brand and Santino Marella’s name has come up as being a part of it. The tryouts will be happening in his home city, but not in his gym. This could be the first time WWE has held tryouts in Canada, as Canadian athletes are usually brought in to Orlando.
More Trending Stories
- Kofi Kingston Reveals the Origin of His Jamaican Character, Why They Dropped It
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Whether He or Hulk Hogan Would Have Helped the Invasion Angle
- AJ Styles Is Excited About Paul Heyman as Executive Director of Raw, on Reforming The Club, WWE Showing Him ‘Nothing But Respect’ Ahead of New Contract
- Update on AEW/TNT Presentation at TCA, Official Title Still TBA, Cody Rhodes on ‘Wrestling Show Brought to You By Wrestlers’