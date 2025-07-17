wrestling / News

WWE Reportedly Considering Sending Omos To AAA

July 17, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Omos WrestleMania Backlash Image Credit: WWE

According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, WWE’s creative team has reportedly discussed the possibility of sending Omos to AAA for a short run. According to a source, the goal is to further position him as a unique, must-see attraction beyond the WWE environment. Omos has been absent from WWE television since April 2024, with his most recent in-ring activity being a short stint with Pro Wrestling NOAH this past January.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Omos, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading