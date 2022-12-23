WWE Considering Other Options For Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania Due To The Rock’s Schedule

Ringside News and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter report that WWE creative has been pitching new ideas for Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania if The Rock is unable to show.

As of now, if The Rock is able to make the event and decides to, he will wrestle Reigns. While that is not a lock yet, it’s also not off the table. Because of this, WWE has to have a back-up plan and that’s what they are working on now. Nothing is confirmed yet and likely won’t be until just before the Royal Rumble.