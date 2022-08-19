wrestling / News
WWE Considering Return To Nashville For Next Year’s Summerslam
August 19, 2022 | Posted by
According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, WWE is said to be “beyond thrilled” with how this year’s Summerslam turned out in Nashville. It’s believed that the city is on a short list to host the event again next year. A decision will likely be made by early 2023.
This year’s event, which ran on July 30, had a reported attendance of around 48,000.
