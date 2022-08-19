wrestling / News

WWE Considering Return To Nashville For Next Year’s Summerslam

August 19, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Summerslam Brock Lesnar Image Credit: WWE

According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, WWE is said to be “beyond thrilled” with how this year’s Summerslam turned out in Nashville. It’s believed that the city is on a short list to host the event again next year. A decision will likely be made by early 2023.

This year’s event, which ran on July 30, had a reported attendance of around 48,000.

