WWE Considering Running Another NXT Stand and Deliver this Year

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, WWE is considering another NXT Stand and Deliver event this year, which could coincide with one of their upcoming stadium events this summer. This includes Money in the Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (July 2), Summerslam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN and Clash at the Castle at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

The preference is for the show in Wales, but Nashville seems more likely.