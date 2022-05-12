wrestling / News
WWE Considering Taking NXT Back On Tour
During the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted that there have been talks in the WWE of taking the NXT brand back on tour.
The plan is to go back on tour “relatively soon.” It was noted that there were also talks last year and nothing materialized, but there are once again serious discussions happening now because a tour “is needed.” It would likely be a Florida loop to help the roster get more time in the ring in front of fans.
The brand stopped touring in March 2020, right as the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Since then, it was changed into NXT 2.0 and features an almost entirely new cast of characters.
