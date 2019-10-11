WWE Considering Taking NXT on the Road Early Next Year

– WWE is said to be considering bringing NXT out of Full Sail University in early 2020. The WON reports that there is a lot of talk in the company about bringing the Wednesday show on the road each week. The company is said to be looking at 5,000 seat stadiums which is similar to AEW’s venues, and that the discussion backstage is that Full Sail was being run on a weekly basis only because there was no time to set things up properly in terms of going on the road.

WWE has reportedly looked into buildings of the proper size for January, so that would seem to be the start date if they do go on the road.