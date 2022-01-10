WWE Considering ‘Unexpected’ Entrant For Men’s Royal Rumble Match

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, WWE is preparing to open the Forbidden Door again for the Men’s Royal Rumble match later this month. It was stated that the company is looking to add an ‘unexpected’ entrant to the annual 30-men match. While it’s unknown if it will actually happen, or who it is, WWE is said to be “open” to the idea.

This follows news that Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James will appear in the women’s rumble match.