WWE Considering ‘Unexpected’ Entrant For Men’s Royal Rumble Match
According to a new report from WrestleVotes, WWE is preparing to open the Forbidden Door again for the Men’s Royal Rumble match later this month. It was stated that the company is looking to add an ‘unexpected’ entrant to the annual 30-men match. While it’s unknown if it will actually happen, or who it is, WWE is said to be “open” to the idea.
This follows news that Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Mickie James will appear in the women’s rumble match.
Had more than 1 source this weekend, w/o me directly asking, state they believe WWE will try for an “unexpected” forbidden door entrant for the Men’s Royal Rumble. Personally I’m skeptical it happens, but I can confirm WWE is at least open to the idea. Which is exciting enough.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) January 10, 2022
