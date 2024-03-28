wrestling / News

WWE News: Construction On WrestleMania 40 Set Begins, Tickets For Next Week’s NXT

March 27, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Wrestlemania 40 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE has begun construction on the set for WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. PWInsider reports that the company has begun construction on the set at Lincoln Financial Field in the city.

The PPV takes place on April 6th and 7th and will air live on Peacock and WWE Network.

– Tickets are now available for next week’s episode of NXT, which is the final show before NXT Stand & Deliver. You can find out more information here.

