WWE Reportedly Contacted STARDOM In December About Working Relationship, Note on Current Relationship

As previously reported, Bushiroad has cancelled the contract of STARDOM founder Rossy Ogawa, claiming that he ‘poached many STARDOM wrestlers and staff.’ Ogawa has said that he plans to start his own promotion, and it’s expected that several STARDOM talents will leave in March. The belief is that Ogawa made the decision to leave and STARDOM got ahead of the news by making their statement.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE contacted STARDOM and Ogawa in December of last year about establishing some sort of working relationship. Triple H was the person leading the talks and was one of the few people outside of STARDOM told that Ogawa was leaving. It should be noted that all of the issues between Ogawa and Bushiroad that led to this happened before WWE made contact.

While WWE may work with either STARDOM or Ogawa in the future, there are no current plans and WWE wasn’t part of Ogawa’s decision to leave. WWE will end up going with the company they believe will benefit them, whether that be STARDOM or Ogawa’s new company. They think Ogawa has the experience, particularly with developing new talent, but Bushiroad has more money and STARDOM has more name value. Opening the door with Bushiroad could also lead to possibly working with NJPW in the future.

There were rumors online that Ogawa was a mole for WWE, funneling STARDOM talents to the company, but this is “far from the case”. The speculation started thanks to the accusation of poaching from STARDOM, Tony Khan’s celebratory tweet and the fact that Kairi Sane went to WWE and Giulia is rumored to. However, Sane decided to leave when she learned that Ogawa was leaving. Giulia is likewise loyal to Ogawa, although WWE did make her an offer.