WWE Content On Hulu Listed as ‘Expiring’ Next Week

In an interesting development, Hulu is currently showing nearly all of its WWE content as expiring next week. As Fightful Select initially noted, WWE content on Hulu is listed as expiring; in looking into the matter, it appears that all current episodes of Raw, NXT, NXT Level Up, 205 Live, WWE Superstars, Miz & Mrs., and WWE en Espanol are currently showing as expiring on September 23rd or, in the case of last night’s Raw, September 24th.

It’s not clear exactly what this means, but an “expiring” label is usually automatically applied to any content whose license is set to come up. WWE’s deal for next-day streaming rights on Hulu does expire sometime this year, though it is not known exactly when. It has been speculated that such rights could move to Peacock via a new deal, but such a thing has yet to be confirmed by any remote measure.