WWE News: Contest For WrestleMania 41 Trip, Full April 2013 Episode of NXT

January 31, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Wrestlemania 41

– WWE and Slim Jim have announced a contest for a trip to WrestleMania 41. WWE announced the contest on Friday with the Grand Prize winner getting a a trip for two to WrestleMania with round-trip economy class air fare, hotel acommodations and more.

– The NXT Vault YouTube account has shared the full April 10th, 2013 episode of NXT, described as follows:

Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose return to NXT and bulldoze their opponents before facing a challenge from Corey Graves. Plus, William Regal battles Kassius Ohno in the main event, The Bella Twins take on The Funkadactyls and more!

